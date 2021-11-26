Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $199.66 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

