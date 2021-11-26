Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$34.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) received a C$34.00 target price from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

KEY stock opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a one year low of C$22.13 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9803266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

