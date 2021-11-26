KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.