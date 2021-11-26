Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €250.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.45 ($176.65).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €211.80 ($240.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a 1 year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

