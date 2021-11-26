Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

