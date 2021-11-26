Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $890.80

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 890.80 ($11.64) and traded as high as GBX 927 ($12.11). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 23,381 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £650.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 941.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 890.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

