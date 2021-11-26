Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAUG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

