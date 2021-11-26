Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Kathmandu alerts:

About Kathmandu

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kathmandu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kathmandu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.