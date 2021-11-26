Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

KPLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KPLT stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

