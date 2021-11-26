Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $7.30. 44,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

