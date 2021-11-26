Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Raised to CHF 304.50 at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $192.30 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.41.
Kardex Company Profile
