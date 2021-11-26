Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Raised to CHF 304.50 at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $192.30 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.41.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

