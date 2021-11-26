Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,632 ($112.78) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 8,695 ($113.60). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JET. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,126.55 ($119.24).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,254 ($68.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.27. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 4,952.29 ($64.70) and a one year high of GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,637.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

