JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON JEMI opened at GBX 141.47 ($1.85) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 130.39 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.93.
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
