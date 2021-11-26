JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JEMI opened at GBX 141.47 ($1.85) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 130.39 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.93.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

