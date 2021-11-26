JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €47.00 ($53.41) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.68 ($49.63).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

