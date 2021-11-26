Jonathan Auerbach Sells 12,314 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

