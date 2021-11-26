Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JMPLY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

