Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday.

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.89) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,588.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,897.68.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($29.98) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($539.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

