Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $78.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

