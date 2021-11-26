JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 158.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 713,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,498,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,656,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,381,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

