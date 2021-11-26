JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $32.76. 4,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,832. JFrog has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

