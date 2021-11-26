Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €38.00 ($43.18) target price by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($39.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock traded up €2.58 ($2.93) on Friday, reaching €35.08 ($39.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.38. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €36.14 ($41.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.