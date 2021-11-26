Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for AZEK in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. AZEK has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 41.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

