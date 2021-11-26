Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.

ACB opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$7.47 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.