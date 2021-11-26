Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $220.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

KEYS stock opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.12 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

