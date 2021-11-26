JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.