James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £246.77 million and a P/E ratio of 16.62. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

