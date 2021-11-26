James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £246.77 million and a P/E ratio of 16.62. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
James Latham Company Profile
