J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 14,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,590. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

