J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 1,068,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.