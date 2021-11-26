J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $889.50

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 889.50 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 913.50 ($11.93), with a volume of 187469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.50 ($11.97).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,082.76.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total value of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.