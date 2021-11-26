iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ISUN stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.16.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iSun by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iSun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

