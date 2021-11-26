Istar Inc. Purchases 6,872 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

Safehold stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.71. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.