iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Raised by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

TFLO stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27.

