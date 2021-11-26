iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.92 and last traded at C$18.03. 504,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 491,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

