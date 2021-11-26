iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.46 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

