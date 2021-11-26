iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

