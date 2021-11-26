iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $286.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

