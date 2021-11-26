iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $9.13 on Friday, hitting $277.32. 96,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

