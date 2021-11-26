iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 132,715 shares.The stock last traded at $169.94 and had previously closed at $171.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

