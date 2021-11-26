iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.32 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

