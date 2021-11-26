iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,676 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

