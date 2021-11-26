iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.19

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.19 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 62094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

