iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,932 shares.The stock last traded at $79.03 and had previously closed at $79.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

