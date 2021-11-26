iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.