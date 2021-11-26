iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.