iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $145.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.14.

