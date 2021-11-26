iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,345 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.