iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $650,000.

IGIB stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

