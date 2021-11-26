iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 20,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,171% compared to the average daily volume of 216 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $85.84. 32,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

