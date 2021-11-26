IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $164.35 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

