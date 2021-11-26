Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,782% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 102,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

